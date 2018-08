NEW ORLEANS--The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a shooting that took place over night in Hollygrove.

It happened in the 2800 block of Cherry Street, where police say they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was later transported to the hospital by ambulance.

No further details are available at this moment.

If anyone has information on this shooting please call (504)822-1111.

