The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in St. Roch Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Arts Street.

According to police, initial reports indicate one man was shot in the leg at the location.

He was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Additional details have not been made available at this time.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL