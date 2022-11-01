Man killed in standoff with TPSO deputies was in possession of an explosive device LSP says

According to LSP, shortly after arriving on the scene the man, later identified as Randall Bass, 47, of Hammond, barricaded himself inside a vehicle.

HAMMOND, La. — In a Louisiana State Police report released Tuesday, the man killed in a standoff with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday was in possession of an explosive substance when he was shot by deputies.

On Sunday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 46000 block of Laurie Drive.

According to LSP, shortly after arriving on the scene the man, later identified as Randall Bass, 47, of Hammond, barricaded himself inside a vehicle.

TPSO deputies then attempted to negotiate with Bass. State police say during the negotiations, Bass indicated he was in possession of an explosive device and shot a firearm into the air.

They say Bass then exited the vehicle armed with a rifle while wearing a backpack on his chest, later to be found containing binary explosive targets, which are commonly used on rifle ranges for explosive effect.

The report says deputies from TPSO and officers from the Hammond Police Department then fired their weapons at Bass, killing him.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.