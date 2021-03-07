Man killed, woman shot in the face in Harvey, deputies say

When deputies got to the scene on Manhattan Boulevard near Apache Drive, they found two victims in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

HARVEY, La. — A man is dead and a woman is wounded and in critical condition after an early Saturday morning shooting in Harvey, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

After reports of a woman wounded by gunfire in Harvey around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies were sent to investigate.

JPSO Public Affairs Division Commander Capt. Jason Rivarde said the woman was shot in the face.

"She was transported to a local hospital for treatment," Rivarde said. "The male victim was also shot at least once, and he was pronounced dead on the scene."

JPSO deputies labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the sheriff's office homicide section will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As JPSO homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867 — or the JPSO homicide section at 504.364.5300.