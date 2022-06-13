The Gem County Sheriff's Office is searching the river in the Emmett area.

EMMETT, Idaho — The Gem County Sheriff's Office is searching the Payette River for a man reported missing after falling out of a raft over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said Monday that the man is 22 years old, but did not release his name. However, the family of a Louisiana man named Everette Jackson has told KTVB that he is the missing rafter.

The search is focused west of the Washington Street bridge in Emmett. The sheriff's office is asking people to stay clear of the river as crews search by jet ski and jet boat.

"The Payette River is currently flowing at a rate that presents a danger to anyone not using a motorized craft," the Gem Co. Sheriff's Office said in a news release emailed to KTVB.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Payette River at Emmett was flowing at a rate of 12,300 cubic feet per second, which is above normal for this date at that location, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's National Water Dashboard. The flow rate has continued to increase.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is gathered and confirmed. Check back for updates.

Watch more Local News: