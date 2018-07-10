NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a man who went missing from his Little Woods home a week ago, officials say.

Tommy Riley Jr., 40, was last seen October 1 at his family's home in the 7500 block of Rochon Avenue.

Officers were told Riley has not contacted his family since and is not answering his phone.

The right side of Riley’s face is slightly disfigured from a gunshot wound and he reportedly suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome, police said.

Anyone with information about Riley is asked to call Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

© 2018 WWL