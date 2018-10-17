A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the fatal shooting of a man outside of an Algiers tire shop.

Ronnie Smith, Jr., 24, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the killing of Thomas Henry, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office. Henry was slain outside of his workplace, the A&M Repairs Mechanic service in the 3300 block of General Meyer on Oct. 8, 2016.

Aigetta Locure, 41, also pleaded guilty on July 20, 2018 to being an accessory to second degree murder. Criminal District Judge Franz Zibilich sentence Locure to three years in prison.

Smith is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison when Zibilich imposes his sentence on Oct. 30 after hearing impact statements from Henry’s family, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

