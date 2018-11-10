A man accused of stabbing and bludgeoning his partner to death inside of their French Quarter home a year-and-a-half ago will not stand trial for murder after pleading guilty to a lesser crime Thursday.

Luis Conde, 42, had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Cleveland Guillot, a former Adler’s jewelry store manager. Conde instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice as part of a deal prosecutors struck with him.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said it expects Conde to receive the maximum of 40 years behind bars for the manslaughter charge when Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Paul Bonin sentences him on Oct. 18. Bonin also can sentence Conde to up to 40 years on the obstruction charge.

"This was a very violent, personal killing for which we are glad to see this defendant accept responsibility," District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement.

Guillot’s death led to a standoff between Conde and the New Orleans Police Department’s SWAT team after Conde barricaded himself inside his home in the 800 block of Bourbon Street on April 4, 2017.

After he killed Guillot, police wrote in court records, Conde called a friend. “He’s dead,” Conde reportedly said during the call. “I killed him.”

That led to a two-hour standoff with police, which ended only after Conde, dressed in blood-soaked clothes, surrendered.

Assistant District Attorney Inga Petrovich prosecuted the case.

