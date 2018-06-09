SLIDELL, La. -- A man is in jail after officials said he tampered with a woman's tires at a Madisonville area business, then demanded payment after helping her fix it.

Officials said Melvin Magee, 53, pretended to be a Good Samaritan, offering to help a woman whose tires were going flat.

The man then offered to change the tire and then demanded $50.

ALSO: Police look for scammers targeting elderly Algiers residents

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office said it received multiple reports about the scam, all from women. One of the complainants said that it appeared that the tire’s valve stem core was tampered with and none of the complainants had tire or mechanical problems before pulling up to the businesses.

Deputies said during Magee's booking, they found a tire valve stem in his pocket.

Magee now faces criminal damage charges.

Detectives said if you have any information about Magee or his scams, to call them at (985) 276-1330.

© 2018 WWL