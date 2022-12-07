Man pulls family from submerged car on highway in Assumption

Jeff Lapeyrouse of Bourg pulled all four occupants of the submerged car to safety.

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police released a statement thanking a "good Samaritan" for saving a family from drowning when their car got submerged off of LA Highway 182 in Assumption Parish on Wednesday afternoon.

LSP said that the family's car was traveling east on LA Highway 182 when it traveled off the roadway to the right and became submerged in water in a nearby canal.

According to the press release, the car's occupants were unable to open the doors and exit due to the mud and marsh.

Jeff Lapeyrouse of Bourg had seen the crash and pulled over to help. He entered the water and managed to open one of the doors and safely remove the driver and three passengers.

The press release said that only minor injuries were reported.

"Louisiana State Police Troop C is thankful for the efforts of Mr. Lapeyrouse. His quick action and willingness to help prevented this crash from becoming a tragedy," the release said.