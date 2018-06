The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man missing after he left his home to go to a store and didn’t return.

Police say 35-year-old Joseph Molizone, who lives with his mother, left his home to go Walgreens on Saturday, June 2. According to police, Molizone went to Walgreens located either on Canal or Robert E. Lee around 8 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Molizone is asked to call Crimestopppers at 822-1111.

