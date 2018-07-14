A man was found dead near the Chef Pass Bridge boat launch Saturday morning, according to NOFD.

Saturday around 10:20 a.m. firefighters responded to the 21000 block of Chef Menteur Highway regarding a possible swimming incident. A man was reported missing Friday by family members who called again Saturday morning and told first responders that he was last seen in the water near the boat launch.

Firefighters later found the man’s body in the waterway two miles from the Chef Pass Bridge, the fire department says.

Several agencies assisted in the search including NOFD, NOPD, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and New Orleans EMS.

The matter has now been turned over to NOPD and Wildlife and Fisheries. Additional information has not been released at this time.

