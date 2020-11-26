Man shoots & kills parent-stabbing brother; father dies; mother 'stabbed in the face' on Thanksgiving Day: NOPD

Relatives told the New Orleans Advocate one of the victims was Elijah Johnson. Johnson's son stabbed and killed Johnson, before stabbing Johnson's wife in the face.

NEW ORLEANS — After stabbing his father to death, DeFranklin Reynolds, 31, stabbed his own mother on Thanksgiving Day in the Lower 9th Ward, but a fourth relative shot and killed him to stop him, a police spokesperson said.

The father was Elijah "Skinny" Johnson, an 82-year-old church usher, family members told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate. He was declared dead at the home he rebuilt after Katrina near N Robertson and Tricou streets before 9 a.m.

Johnson was not identified by the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said Reynolds stabbed his parents, killing his father and sending his mother to the hospital before he was shot several times by a fourth person — Reynolds' brother and one of Johnson's other sons, relatives told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

When Reynolds stabbed and killed Johnson, one of Johnson's other sons shot Reynolds to intervene.

During the lethal chaos, Reynolds stabbed his mother in the face, the Advocate reported. She was taken to the hospital.

Shot by Johnson's other son, the stabbing son, Reynolds, was also taken to the hospital, but he died because of his wounds.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to officially find out who killed the victims, how and why, the investigation into the killings is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information..

