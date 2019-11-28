NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed hours before the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday night, New Orleans police officials say.

NOPD units were on the scene in the Lower Ninth Ward around 6:45 p.m. responding to the fatal shooting. Officials said it happened at the intersection of Gordon and N. Robertson streets, about a block off of N. Claiborne Avenue.

According to initial reports, an unidentified man was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after, officials said.

Police officials said they received word of the shooting around 6:45 p.m. and confirmed the incident about 10 minutes later.

A homicide investigation was opened and no other details were immediately available. The victim's age and name will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner at a later date, after his family is notified.

No other injuries were reported.

Anything with information on the homicide is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 with tips.

