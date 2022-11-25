Man shot dead in the Warehouse District, NOPD investigates

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours on Friday in the Warehouse District.

When responding officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male victim lying on the street in the 300 block of Julia Street, just blocks away from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

He had been shot multiple times and EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name once an autopsy and notification of family is completed.

Homicide Detective Tanisha Smith is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.