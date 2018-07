NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man injured.

Police said it happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3400 block Garden Oaks Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

His condition was not released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

