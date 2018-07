Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in Gentilly.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Officials said a man was shot multiple times and brought to an area hospital by ambulance.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

