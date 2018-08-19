A man was shot in the leg while buying illegal drugs just after midnight Sunday, police say.

NOPD received a call from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies about a report of a man shot in the leg.

The victim told deputies he was shot while driving westbound on I-10 near the Metairie Road exit. Police say after investigating the matter, the victim was shot near the intersection of Pontchartrain Boulevard and General Ogden Street while buying illegal drugs.

The victim then drove himself to a location in the 700 block of Oaklawn Drive in Metairie where he called 911.

The victim was taken to East Jefferson Medical Center and then to University Medical Center for treatment, according to NOPD.

Police have identified and are searching for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

