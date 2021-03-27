Man dies of wounds at hospital after Lower 9th Ward shooting

Paramedics rushed to the scene and were able to take the victim to a hospital for treatment, but the victim died of his wounds there.

NEW ORLEANS — Minutes after midnight Saturday, police began investigating a fatal shooting in the Lower 9th Ward.

First reports from the scene said a man was shot. Paramedics rushed to the scene and were able to take the victim to a hospital for treatment, but the victim died of his wounds there, prompting police to hand over the case to homicide investigators.

Around 11:17 p.m. Friday, officers with NOPD's Fifth District were sent to Delery and Charters Streets to respond to reports of a shooting there.

When they got there, New Orleans Police Department officers found the victim. Crews with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital before he died.

WWLTV.com learned about the shooting at 12:10 a.m. Saturday when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.