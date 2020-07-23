x
Man shot in the face in Seventh Ward: NOPD

The man was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot in the face in the Seventh Ward on Wednesday, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

Police got a call around 6:44 p.m. that said a man was shot in the face near Pauger and Derbigny streets.

The man was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

