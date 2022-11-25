x
Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates

The investigation is ongoing.
Credit: Артем Константин

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.

Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand.  The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance.

Police say the initial call was made at 3:25 a.m. Friday.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

