Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates

The investigation is ongoing.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.

Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance.

Police say the initial call was made at 3:25 a.m. Friday.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.