Report: Man shot in the neck attempting to rob a sex worker in a Harvey motel

The man shot was out on bond for a previous shooting at an N.O. tow yard.

HARVEY, La. — A man from New Orleans was shot in the neck after trying to rob a sex worker he met at a motel in Harvey according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

As The Times-Picayune reports, 24-year-old Javen Cole will be charged with armed robbery once he is out of the hospital.

Investigators say on Sunday morning, Cole met a 21-year-old woman at the Travelodge in the 2200 block of Westbank Expressway in Harvey for an alleged prostitution date.

When Cole arrived at the motel the woman was already in the room with another 26-year-old man who was hiding in the bathroom.

It is not clear if Cole knew there was another man in the room but when he arrived he allegedly pulled out a gun, demanded the woman’s belongings, and forced her into the bathroom at gunpoint.

At that point, the 26-year-old unidentified man in the bathroom, who was also armed with a gun, confronted Cole and shot him in the neck.

Neither the man nor the woman face any charges in the incident according to the newspaper.

Javen N. Cole (pictured) is #NOPDWanted for attempted second-degree murder re: March 18 shooting in 1900 blk of Canal St. Call #NOPD detectives at 504-658-6010 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111 with any information on his whereabouts.https://t.co/YN1Apygxbu pic.twitter.com/wl2e1DPZmC — New Orleans Police Department (@NOPDNews) March 22, 2022

At the time of the Harvey hotel incident, Cole was out on bond after an earlier arrest for a separate shooting where he was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

In that incident, Cole allegedly got into an argument with a 54-year-old worker at a tow yard on Canal Street then forced his way into a tow yard and shot the man in the neck. He pleaded not guilty in that shooting.