Man shot, killed in Algiers: NOPD

NOPD tweeted about the homicide around 3 p.m. The tweet said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Algiers, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

The shooting happened near Patterson Drive and Odeon Avenue.

NOPD investigators began working to find out who shot the man and why. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story, and it will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

