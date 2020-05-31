Man shot, killed in Algiers: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Algiers, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.
The shooting happened near Patterson Drive and Odeon Avenue.
NOPD tweeted about the homicide around 3 p.m. The tweet said the victim was declared dead at the scene.
NOPD investigators began working to find out who shot the man and why. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking story, and it will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
