x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

local

Man shot, killed in Algiers: NOPD

NOPD tweeted about the homicide around 3 p.m. The tweet said the victim was declared dead at the scene.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Algiers, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

The shooting happened near Patterson Drive and Odeon Avenue.

NOPD tweeted about the homicide around 3 p.m. The tweet said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

NOPD investigators began working to find out who shot the man and why. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story, and it will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

RELATED: Michigan sheriff walks with protesters

RELATED: US cities assess protest damage, await another day of unrest

RELATED: Marrero demonstrators block major roadway in protest of recent JPSO deputy-involved shooting

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |May 01, 2020