Man shot, killed in Desire area, police say

First reports from the scene said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead.

NEW ORLEANS — Police officers are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the Desire Area on Monday, a spokesperson with NOPD wrote.

Investigators with New Orleans Police Department's Homicide Unit were sent to the scene of the shooting on Gordon Plaza Drive, a one-block street between Benefit and Press streets.

"No further details are currently available," a spokesperson with NOPD's Public Affairs Division wrote.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

