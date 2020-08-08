Man shot, killed in Gert Town: NOPD

The victim was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance, but he later died of his wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Gert Town Friday night, a police report said.

The shooting happened near Olive and Fern streets. First reports said a man had one gunshot wound, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance, but he later died of his wounds, a release from NOPD's Public Affairs Division.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.



