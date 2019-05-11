NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed Monday evening in the Pines Village area, a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said.

The shooting happened at about 7:00 p.m, police said. It happened near the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The man died from his wounds after being taken to a hospital.

Another man was shot Monday night in the Leonidas area. He was shot near the 1900 block of Leonidas Street and taken to a hospital, police announced around 9 p.m.

Investigations are ongoing.

People with information can help by calling Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

