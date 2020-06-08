x
Man shot, killed in New Orleans East

Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday in New Orleans East, police said in a release.

With at least one gunshot wound, the victim arrived at a New Orleans area hospital around 7:34 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said. He would later die.

An NOPD release sent at 8:25 p.m. said the victim had died, but police didn't know where the shooting took place. Later releases said the shooting happened near Curran Boulevard and Buffalo Road.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, and they're working to find out what happened. 

Anyone with information on this killing can call the NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

