Man shot, killed in St. Roch area late Saturday: NOPD

The victim died after running a block north from the scene of the shooting in the 1900 block of Franklin Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — Police found a man wounded by gunfire near a St. Roch area home late Saturday night. He died before he could be rushed to the hospital.

Officers with NOPD's Fifth District were sent to the 1900 block of Franklin Avenue after calls reported a shooting to police dispatch.

Police officers got to Franklin Avenue around 11:29. p.m. A block away, they would eventually find a 40-year-old man wounded by gunfire. He was declared dead where he was found.

First reports from the investigation said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Franklin Avenue, and the victim ran to the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue after the shooting.

After performing an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and the official cause and manner of death but not before reaching the victim's family.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

NOPD Homicide Detective Jameson Diesburg is assigned to the case and can be reached at 504.658.5300