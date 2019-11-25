NEW ORLEANS — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday at the Southern University of New Orleans campus in Gentilly. The victim's identity has not been released.

"Coming in and — I see a bunch of police cars everywhere on this side of campus," Mariah Henry said.

She had just gotten off work at a pizza parlor around midnight Sunday morning, Henry said. She saw police on SUNO's campus while taking the bus, so she shot a cellphone video. Henry was visiting campus, but she isn't a student.

According to SUNO, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in one of the businesses in the Small Business Incubator building. The victim was not a student or employee of the university. Spaces in the incubator are rented out and are not affiliated with the school.

"My little brother is familiar with him," Henry said.

Henry told reporters her brother knew the victim from school bands. Henry said the victim was known for playing in the Talledega College band in Alabama.

WWL-TV is not releasing his name since the police have not confirmed it with us.

"He basically said it's really crazy — all this violence going on," Henry said after talking to her brother.

A suspect surrendered according to SUNO. Andrew Gant, 20, was arrested in connection with the incident. He's being charged with negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.

"This violence got to stop, for real," Henry said.

