Man shot to death in Central City on Wednesday: police

Around 5:09 p.m., officers with NOPD's Sixth district were told of a shooting near S Saratoga and Thalia streets, about a block from a New Orleans Fire Department

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Central City on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Information Officer said.

Around 5:09 p.m., officers with NOPD's Sixth district were told of a shooting near S Saratoga and Thalia streets, about a block from a New Orleans Fire Department station on S Saratoga Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police officers are investigating the killing as a homicide, the spokesperson said in a release.

The victim died.

No further details are currently available.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.