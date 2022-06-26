Man found shot to death in car in Harvey

Authorities found a man dead in his car from a gunshot wound at the scene

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Harvey after discovering a dead man with a gunshot wound at the scene, according to a press release.

The victim was discovered inside a vehicle at the intersection of Manhattan Blvd. and 8th St.

Their identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.