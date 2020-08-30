x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Local News

Man shot to death in Holy Cross area: NOPD

Detectives and analysts began working together Sunday to investigate the shooting and killing of a man whose name is being withheld, but the investigation is ongoing
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death in the Holy Cross area Sunday, a release from the New Orlean Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

The victim, 54, was found by officers with NOPD's Fifth District. Police were responding to a 9-1-1 call to emergency dispatchers that reported shots fired around 1:30 p.m. near the 900 block of Charbonnet Street.

Police found the victim in a vehicle, and paramedics confirmed he was dead.

Detectives and analysts began working together Sunday to investigate the shooting and killing of a man whose name is being withheld, but the investigation is ongoing.

NOPD officers and techs began gathering evidence and talking to people to develop leads to find out who's connected to the scene of the crime and eventually, who killed the man and why.

The victim's name will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office after an autopsy to determine exactly how he was killed.

Leading the investigation, NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond can be contacted by phone at 504.658.5300, but anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

RELATED: Woman stabbed to death in Algiers: NOPD

RELATED: Teens lead deputies in 100+ mph chase from Covington to Madisonville before crashing into patrol cars

RELATED: Bicyclist dies after struck by New Orleans police car

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 25, 2020