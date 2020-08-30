Man shot to death in Holy Cross area: NOPD

Detectives and analysts began working together Sunday to investigate the shooting and killing of a man whose name is being withheld, but the investigation is ongoing

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death in the Holy Cross area Sunday, a release from the New Orlean Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

The victim, 54, was found by officers with NOPD's Fifth District. Police were responding to a 9-1-1 call to emergency dispatchers that reported shots fired around 1:30 p.m. near the 900 block of Charbonnet Street.

Police found the victim in a vehicle, and paramedics confirmed he was dead.

Detectives and analysts began working together Sunday to investigate the shooting and killing of a man whose name is being withheld, but the investigation is ongoing.

NOPD officers and techs began gathering evidence and talking to people to develop leads to find out who's connected to the scene of the crime and eventually, who killed the man and why.

The victim's name will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office after an autopsy to determine exactly how he was killed.

Leading the investigation, NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond can be contacted by phone at 504.658.5300, but anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

