Man shot to death in New Orleans East

Juan Barnes, with NOPD's Public Affairs Division, said investigators were working the scene before the victim was declared dead.

NEW ORLEANS — A man died after having been shot in New Orleans East on Tuesday night, a police spokesman said.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans, where the road meets the I-10 Service Road, a release from police said.

WWLTV.com learned about the shooting around 10:40 p.m., when members of the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division sent a release Tuesday night, but before Wednesday, police said the man died at the scene.

NOPD officials changed the classification of the incident to a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

Juan Barnes, with NOPD's Public Affairs Division, said investigators were working the scene before the victim was declared dead.

"The signal for this incident has been changed to a homicide," Barnes said. "The subject died on the scene. No additional information is available at this time."

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.