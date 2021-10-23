Man shot to death in Saturday morning Fairgrounds area: police

Investigators looking into the killing were at a home near the corner of Paris Avenue and Industry Streets.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the Fairgrounds area early Saturday morning, according to a statement from a police spokesperson.

New Orleans police officers were sent to the 2800 block of Paris Avenue to investigate a shooting, after reports of gunshots in the area around 5:06 a.m.

Investigators looking into the killing were at a home near the corner of Paris Avenue and Industry Streets.

Police did not say if the victim lived at the residence.

Paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene to treat the victim.

The victim was a man, first reports from the scene said.

Later, New Orleans Police Department investigators reclassified the shooting to a homicide, which means the victim died.

NOPD's Public Affairs Division did not specify if the victim died at the scene or elsewhere.

Police did not release any information about a suspect in the killing.

The victim's name will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office after an autopsy to determine an official cause of death— but not before the victim's family member's have been reached.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867