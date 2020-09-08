Man shot to death in Seventh Ward: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the Seventh Ward on Saturday, a report from the New Orleans Police Department said.
NOPD officers are investigating a killing that happened near Allen and Law streets. First reports said a man was shot once and died, a spokesperson with NOPD's Public Affairs Division said.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
Police shared no other information.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
