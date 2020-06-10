Man shot to death in Seventh Ward Tuesday morning: NOPD

NOPD Public Information Officer Danielle Miller said the victim, an adult man, was declared dead at the scene, but no further information was available.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the Seventh Ward, a police spokeswoman said.

Police have begun investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the 1800 block of Old Roman Street as a homicide, New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said in a brief email.

NOPD Public Information Officer Danielle Miller said the victim, an adult man, was declared dead at the scene, but no further information was available.

Police didn't say who shot and killed the victim or why.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

