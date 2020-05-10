Man stabbed to death in Algiers on Sunday

The victim didn't survive his wounds. He was declared dead after he was brought to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was stabbed to death in Algiers on Sunday, a report from New Orleans police said.

The stabbing happened near Newton Street and L. B. Landry Avenue, an New Orleans Police Department release said.

First reports from the scene said a man with one or more stab wounds was taken to a hospital by paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

The victim didn't survive his wounds. He was declared dead after he was brought to the hospital.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death.

