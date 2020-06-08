Man stabbed to death in Central City: NOPD

Officers were investigating a stabbing that happened near Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd around 3:13 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was stabbed to death in Central City on Thursday, police said in a report.

A release from the New Orleans Police Department said officers were investigating a stabbing that happened near Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd around 3:13 p.m. That's when police were called about the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but he later died because of his wounds.

NOPD's Public Affairs Division said no other information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

