Man stabbed to death in Lower Garden District: NOPD

Paris Holmes, an NOPD public information officer, said the victim, an adult male, died Thursday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was declared dead at the scene of a stabbing in New Orleans Thursday morning, a police spokesman said.

Police received reports of a stabbing near Felicity and Chippewa streets around 8:48 a.m.

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department's Sixth District responded to the call, arriving on the scene to find the victim.

Paris Holmes, an NOPD public information officer, said the victim, an adult male, died Thursday morning.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene," Holmes said in an email to WWLTV. "No further information is available at this time."

Holmes said NOPD classified the killing as a homicide, which would prompt detectives with the police department's homicide unit to respond.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death, pending notification of family members

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.