Man and dog rescued off banks of Amite River after being stranded for 8 hours

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. — The St. George Fire Department rescued a man who chased after his dog and became lost on the banks of the Amite River.

On January 17th, just after midnight, firefighters say they responded to the 10500 block of Amite River Road after someone reported a "suspicious individual in distress."

They say the homeowner told them they woke up after seeing a bright light flashing into their windows from across the river. They realized there was a victim and their dog on the other side of the river, and they needed help.

Firefighters say they quickly learned the man had been out earlier in the day, when the dog wandered off. After he began his search for the dog, he got lost and remained stranded for at least eight hours until he was found.