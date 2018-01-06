Police have identified a man they say shot another person during an argument in Mid-City earlier this week.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and North Dupre streets.

Investigators say 56-year-old Robert Boykins got into an argument with another person and pulled a gun, shooting them the left shoulder. Boykins then allegedly fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL