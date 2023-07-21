Man who sells pineapples at Destrehan farmer's market turning 100

To celebrate his 100th birthday, farmers market organizers and State Representative Greg Miller will recognize him Saturday at the market.

Example video title will go here for this video

DESTREHAN, La. — Every Saturday at the German Coast Farmers Market in Destrehan, you'll find a man selling pineapples that he raised in his backyard. Robert 'Bob' Tranchant Jr. has been a vendor for 20 years, running what he calls 'Bob's Produce - The Pineapple Express.'

He grows the pineapples outside his Destrehan home. He sells them for $5 every Saturday and this Saturday he will get special recognition.

"My birthday. I have 100 year birthday," he said.

Tranchant will turn 100 this Sunday, July 23.

"I guess it's a big deal, took a while to get there," he laughed.

A World War II veteran, Tranchant left high school to enlist in the Navy. He was stationed in the Panama Canal.

"It was the best part of my life. I really enjoyed the service. I didn't see any military activity, no shooting or guns or anything. I was one of the lucky ones," Tranchant said.

He grew up in Uptown New Orleans and married his childhood sweetheart, Gloria.

"We'd go to Audubon Park and smooch a little bit in Audubon Park," he laughed.

They were married for 58 years before Gloria died of health issues in 2002.

"Both of us we were really in love," Tranchant said.

He had a career as an electrical contractor. He has one son now in his 70's plus 10 grand and great-grandchildren.

"I got a great-great just recently," Tranchant said.

He still drives.

"I'll drive from here to the grocery store," he said.

He still cooks too, although he's been without an oven since water leaked through his roof in Hurricane Ida.

"Insurance company don't want to give me a new oven. Costs me about $2,500 so I just get along with what I have," Tranchant said.

To celebrate his 100th birthday, farmers market organizers and State Representative Greg Miller will recognize him Saturday at the market.

"After the market closes we're going to Drago's. I'm getting some of their good charbroiled oysters. Man I love them things. That's good enough," he said.

Tranchant said he doesn't have a secret to his longevity, but he stays active and focuses on his health.

"Everyone wants to know how to get to be 100 years old. Well first off, be careful what you're doing. You have to listen to your doctor for one thing," he said.

That's what he did and this soon to be 100 year old appreciates every day he has.

On his actual birthday this Sunday, Tranchant said he will go to church and they will have a celebration for him following mass.

The German Coast Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. It's held in the parking lot of the St. Charles Parish East Regional Library: 160 W Campus Drive, Destrehan, La 70047.