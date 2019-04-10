ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Sheriff James Pohlmann is asking for the public's help to find a St. Bernard man who is mentally disabled and has reportedly been missing since September 28.

According to SBSO officials, 24-year-old Timothy "TJ" Pelas was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 28 when he left his home in the 2200 block of Tiffany Court in St. Bernard around 11 p.m.

Pelas family members, who told the sheriff he is mentally challenged, reported he has not been seen or heard from since that night.

Pelas is described as standing 6'0" tall and weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt and khaki pants.

His family members said Pelas is known to frequently be in the Heights Drive area and the Reggio Marina.

Sheriff's officials ask anyone with information on Pelas' location to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.