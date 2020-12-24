Man, woman found killed by several gunshot wounds in Metairie car hours before Christmas Eve

JPSO deputies were sent there because of reports of what seemed to be two bodies in a car. The reports were right, Capt. Jason Rivarde told WWLTV.com.

NEW ORLEANS — An hour after neighbors heard what they said were gunshots, a man and a woman were found shot several times in a car in Metairie shortly before Christmas Eve.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto told WWLTV.com the killings were homicides, but he didn't say how old the victims were. They could be children.

An hour before Christmas Eve, deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office were sent to the 5000 block of Yale Street — where it meets Transcontinental Drive — a block north of Veterans Boulevard.

JPSO deputies were sent there because of reports of what seemed to be two bodies in a car. The reports were right, Captain Jason Rivarde told WWLTV.com.

Rivarde, a JPSO commander with their Public Affairs Division, said deputies found two victims, a male and a female, each shot several times. The victims were dead.

"Their identities are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin," Rivarde said. "One victim was male, and one victim was female. There is no suspect or motive information available at this time."

As JPSO's homicide unit continues looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but deputies said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504.364.5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867

Two men killed in Metairie shooting—full release below pic.twitter.com/rsBhol0djU — JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) December 24, 2020

