NEW ORLEANS – A man and a woman are being treated at hospitals after a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward, Saturday afternoon.

The victims were transported to different hospitals, officials said. NOPD and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office police officers were at the scene near 6400 N. Claiborne Ave., NOPD officials said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police gave no additional information at this time.

