NEW ORLEANS — A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in Thibodaux, a police spokesperson said.

At 11:20 a.m., calls began reporting gunshots to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, the spokesperson said. People told police that gunshots were heard near Karla Drive.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was struck in the face by debris after gunshots hit a nearby object, police said. His wounds were minor.

The shots came from a dark-colored vehicle, the LPSO spokesperson said.

Detectives were investigating the scene around 4 p.m.

Police offered a $1,000 reward in cash for information that will help them solve the case.

They asked the public to call CrimeStoppers Bayou Region if they have any information that can help with the investigation. The number is 1.800.743.7433.

RELATED: Man, 22, shot to death in New Orleans

RELATED: NOPD: Male victim shot, killed in the St. Claude area

RELATED: NOPD: Man shot, killed in Central City

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.