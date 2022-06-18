Mandeville man arrested after dog dies in the heat

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mandeville man who allegedly left his dog outside to die in the heat on Saturday.
STPSO says they arrived on the scene and found the dead dog tethered in the yard without shade, food, water or shelter.
At the time the heat index was 114 degrees. The dog's owner, Christopher Jackson, was arrested and booked on a count of aggravated animal cruelty, which is a felony.
“It is extremely hot outside. I plead to all pet owners to please make sure your pets have adequate water, food and some place to go to stay cool,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our pets cannot tell us when they are hot or when they are thirsty. They rely on us to care for them, and in this case this man failed to provide the bare minimum and his dog died as a result.”