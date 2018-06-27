A Mandeville man pleaded not guilty in St Tammany Parish court Wednesday in the carnal knowledge case involving a 16-year-old girl who later took her own life.

Blake Cowell, 20, did not appear in court, instead letting his attorney enter the plea. But the extended family of Amelia Phares, the girl Cowell is accused of having sex with, all attended Wednesday's hearing.

As we first reported in a joint WWL-TV/New Orleans Advocate investigative report, the family has questioned why St Tammany Parish Sheriff's investigators didn't do more to investigate the case in the final six months of Phares' life.

You can read that report here.

Phares reported to the St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office May 22, 2016 that Cowell forced her to have sex with him in his truck outside a neighborhood swimming pool. She was 16 at the time and Cowell was 18.

She committed suicide six months later.

Family members said detectives were still waiting on DNA results a year and a half after Phares reported the incident to police, leading them to question whether investigators were dragging their feet.

A judge set a date for trial August 6.

