MANDEVILLE, La. — One Mandeville neighborhood is lit up with some pretty impressive Christmas lights. There even have special music to go along with them.

The display in the Deerfield neighborhood off Lonesome Road in Mandeville is the result of years and years of creativity by one man who loves Christmas.

"I really do," said Kirk Frosch.

Frosch is an attorney by day.

"And a light man by night," he said, laughing.

He moved into his home in 2006. He started with a few decorations at his home then continued growing the display onto his neighbors lawns, with their permission and appreciation.

"Yea, I have a budget. My wife gives me a budget," he said, adding he buys more lights every year.

Just change your radio station in your car to 100.5 once you get to Fawn Road as directed by a sign, and it's a light show down the street.

RELATED: Jesuit students make 250 Christmas dinners for others

RELATED: Boy born with one arm gets best Christmas present: A second arm

RELATED: Boy's emotional reunion with lost dog is the best gift of the season

"When he started doing it, I thought he was crazy. I also think he's a genius because he designed every tree," said Nichole Frosch, Kirk's wife.

The Froschs' and their two sons start working on the display two weeks before Thanksgiving.

"They get out there and work really hard, sun up to sun down," Nicole Frosch said.

Frosch makes the display using a computer system he learned about at a Christmas expo in Biloxi. He adds music using a FM transmitter.

The three minute display that plays on repeat took 15 hours to program lights to. He made seven, 22 foot tall trees with pipes.

It's all an inspiration from Frosch's childhood.

"When I was younger my father used to take us out, five kids in a station wagon, and we would drive around New Orleans and look at Christmas lights and it was always the highlight of the year for us," he said.

It's a memory he's passing on.

"So if I can give that experience to someone else, it makes it all worth while," Frosch said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.