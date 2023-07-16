x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman dies in Mandeville apartment fire, St. Tammany Parish investigators say

A woman was transported to a nearby medical center Sunday morning but died from her wounds.

More Videos

MANDEVILLE, La. — A woman has died in a fire at a condominium in Mandeville Sunday morning, fire investigators confirmed. 

The fire happened 303 Tops'l Dr., near the Causeway. A woman, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was brought to Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, where she died. 

The fire department got a call about the fire just before 9 a.m. on Sunday. According to NOLA.com, two fire engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances and a rescue vehicle responded to the fire. 

Other units in the complex suffered some damage but most of the fire was inside the condominium where it had started. 

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Before You Leave, Check This Out