Woman dies in Mandeville apartment fire, St. Tammany Parish investigators say

A woman was transported to a nearby medical center Sunday morning but died from her wounds.

MANDEVILLE, La. — A woman has died in a fire at a condominium in Mandeville Sunday morning, fire investigators confirmed.

The fire happened 303 Tops'l Dr., near the Causeway. A woman, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was brought to Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, where she died.

The fire department got a call about the fire just before 9 a.m. on Sunday. According to NOLA.com, two fire engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances and a rescue vehicle responded to the fire.

Other units in the complex suffered some damage but most of the fire was inside the condominium where it had started.

Mandeville Fire investigators say a woman died after a fire broke out at this Tops’l Condominium right off the Causeway. The fire department got the call at 8:43 this morning. She was taken to Lakeview Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/NbiCVkwkQ4 — Lily Cummings (@lilyrcummings) July 16, 2023