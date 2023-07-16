Woman dies in Mandeville apartment fire, St. Tammany Parish investigators say

MANDEVILLE, La. — A woman has died in a fire at a condominium in Mandeville Sunday morning, fire investigators confirmed.
The fire happened 303 Tops'l Dr., near the Causeway. A woman, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was brought to Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, where she died.
The fire department got a call about the fire just before 9 a.m. on Sunday. According to NOLA.com, two fire engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances and a rescue vehicle responded to the fire.
Other units in the complex suffered some damage but most of the fire was inside the condominium where it had started.
